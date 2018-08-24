UCF students' top Lyft destination might surprise you

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students from the University of Central Florida are using the ride-sharing service Lyft to get to places all over Orlando -- most frequently, another college's campus.

Lyft released the top 10 locations UCF students have traveled to using the service. The top most-visited location is Valencia College's east campus, where some UCF students take transient classes.

With over 66,000 students enrolled at the university, the race for parking spaces can often be frustrating or even turn violent.

Other places on the list include two different Walmarts, UCF bars The Knights Pub and Knight Library, Orlando International Airport and multiple student housing complexes.

Here's a list of all of the most-visited locations:

1. Valencia College East Campus

2. Walmart Supercenter on West Colonial Drive

3. Orlando International Airport

4. The Marquee apartments

5. The Knights Pub

6. Knight Library, Sports Bar

7. Megabus Stop

8. Walmart Neighborhood Market in Oviedo

9. University House apartments

10. The Retreat at Orlando apartments



