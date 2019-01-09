UCF unveils new nighttime safe transportation option for students

ORLANDO, Fla. - University of Central Florida students, staff and visitors now have a new safe transportation option that will help them navigate the campus at night.

Officials from the school, the campus police department and the Student Government Association unveiled Knight Ride on Wednesday. The service is an overhaul of the Safe Escort Patrol Service program.

A Knight Ride van that can seat approximately six passengers will circle the outer ring of the campus between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. while class is in session.

"All the students need to do, or visitors or staff, is to wait at one of the designated locations -- there's eight around campus -- and the van will make a loop around campus every 30 minutes and pick you up and take you to the next designated location," UCF police Officer Frank Imparato said.

Stop locations include near the Academic Village, Knight's Plaza, within the Lake Claire community and Ferrell Commons. You can click here to see the full route.

Currently, administrators said only one van will be in service but UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said more could potentially be added if the need is there. He said making the campus community feel safe is essential so that students and staff can instead focus on learning, teaching and research.

"We want to make sure that everyone knows that this is a safe campus, they are safe getting across campus and this resource, which we are very happy to provide and to partner with student government to provide, is our way of ensuring that everyone is safe during those hours of darkness," Metzger said.

For the inner portion of campus, including areas near the Student Union and John C. Hitt Library, those in need of safe transportation can still call to request an escort to walk with them to their on-campus destination.

Anyone in need of safe transportation within the core of campus between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. can call 407-823-2424 or 407-823-5555 for a police escort when SEPS is off duty. Click here to read more about SEPS.

