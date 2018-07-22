Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing father-in-law in Umatilla

UMATILLA, Fla. - An Umatilla man has been arrested after authorities said he accidentally shot and killed his father-in-law.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Benjamin Martin, 29, on charges of manslaughter aggravated battery and aggravated assault for his involvement in the Saturday night shooting. The shooting occurred at the 10000 block of SE 260th Avenue in Umatilla.

Deputies said Martin arrived at his soon-to-be ex-wife's home and got into a fight with her boyfriend over a car. Martin claimed the car was his, and when the boyfriend refused him access to the car, Martin pulled a handgun from his waistband and held it by his leg, according to officials.

The MCSO arrest report said the boyfriend began to strike Martin in order to defend himself. An off-duty police officer, who is related to Martin's wife, broke up the fight, according to the report.

Authorities said that after the fight, Martin walked to the vehicle he arrived in and retrieved an AR-15 rifle, which he pointed at the boyfriend, who rushed him and grabbed the gun. Martin discharged the rifle and hit victim William Hall, his soon-to-be ex-wife's father, authorities said. Martin also shot the boyfriend in the upper right thigh, according to officials.

Hall was shot in the chest and pronounced deceased shortly after. The boyfriend's gunshot wound was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Martin is being held in the Marion County Jail on $42,000 bond.

