Union: No-confidence in Broward sheriff after school massacre

PLANTATION, Fla. - The union that represents the deputies who responded to the Florida high school massacre approved a no-confidence vote on the sheriff.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association announced Thursday that its members voted overwhelmingly against Sheriff Scott Israel in the symbolic election.

Union President Jeff Bell says the major issue was Israel's handling of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that left 17 people dead.

Israel last week strongly denounced the vote as a union tactic to get pay raises.

Israel, a Democrat, was overwhelmingly re-elected to a second term as sheriff in 2016. Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott rejected calls from some state legislators to suspend him after the shooting.



