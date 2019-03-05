Second-ever Central Florida Uniqlo location coming to Orlando mall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Uniqlo, a global Japanese apparel retailer, will open its second Florida location later this year at The Florida Mall.

Known for its modern and minimalist clothing, the retailer's new store will occupy 8,000 square feet and offer the brand's full assortment of LifeWear. Officials said LifeWear was created to meet everyday lifestyles at an affordable price.

The new store will also feature customer favorites, including complimentary hemming on pants over $19.90 and in-store pickup for online purchases.

Uniqlo's first Florida location was launched at Disney Springs in spring 2016. The Florida Mall's close proximity to Orlando International Airport, Walt Disney World and other popular Central Florida attractions made it ideal for the new store location.

The retailer has more than 2,000 locations worldwide, with 51 stores in the U.S., which officials said aim to uphold the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity.

The store is expected to open in fall or winter.

