A Boeing 737 MAX airplane is pictured on he tarmac with its signature winglet and fuel efficient engines outside the company's factory on March 11, 2019 in Renton, Washington. 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The United Arab Emirates, a key international travel hub, bars Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 from airspace after Ethiopia crash.

