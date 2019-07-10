Universal announces daily closing time for Hagrid coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort announced it will close Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure before the park closes each night.

The reason for the move is to keep up with daily maintenance and technical support.

This is a change to the previous plan. in June Universal started to open the ride at midday, using the morning for daily maintenance.

"Our specific hours will continue to vary," Universal posted in a statement.

Park officials said the ride will open in the morning.

"We will close the attraction prior to park close so we can begin our routine daily maintenance to ensure the experience continues to be great." Universal said in a statement.

A month ago, park officials said the ride was more popular than they thought it would be.

