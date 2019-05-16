Universal employee accused of using Snapchat to solicit girl

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Universal Orlando Resort employee used Snapchat to solicit an underage girl because he wanted to punish her for getting bad grades, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim reported Monday that she had been communicating with Sean Michael Barry, 21, through the app beginning in November 2018 up until March 2019.

The girl said the conversations were sexual and at one point, Barry said he wanted her to watch him as he performed a lewd act because he knew it would make her uncomfortable and he wanted to punish her for bad grades she received in school, according to the affidavit.

Barry, who works as a park attendant, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of obscene communication to seduce, solicit or lure a minor child.

Universal has not yet commented on the arrest.

