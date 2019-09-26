Universal hotel employee accused of stealing from room

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Universal hotel employee at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort on Hollywood Way has been accused of stealing from a room at a resort, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Lauren Borden, 33, of Orlando, has been charged with theft by employee.

Orlando police said that around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, the Loews hotel security manager was conducting a quarterly integrity check.

The check includes video surveillance in which the bait room is set up to appear as if guests are staying inside.

Money is left in the room to see if employees take the money, the security manager told police.

In the bait room, $80 was placed in a wallet in a purse and $20 was put in a wallet inside a pair of pants.

Investigators said the check was being done because of previous reports of credit card theft at the hotel.

Officers said Borden went into the room around 10:53 a.m.

Police said the security manager told officers he saw Borden remove $80 from the wallet from the purse and place the cash in her right front pocket.

The security manager told police that Borden continued to clean the room and took a photograph of a Florida driver’s license and credit card, which has been staged for the check, according to investigators.

Authorities said the manager told an officer that Borden took $20 from the pair of pants and put the cash in her pocket.

The security manager went into the bait room and detained Borden until police arrived.

Investigators said an officer saw surveillance video of Borden taking money from the wallet in the purse and money from the wallet in the pants.

Authorities said the officer also saw her take photos of driver's license and the credit card.



