Universal Orlando hiring workers to fill 3,000 full-time and part-time jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is looking to expand its team by hiring over 3,000 full-time and part-time employees.

The job postings range from professional to seasonal. The seasonal opportunities include attractions, lifeguards, food services, culinary, custodial, warehouse, entrance operations and sales.

The professional opportunities include positions in entertainment, information technology, finance, marketing, and human resources.

The theme park says any job with the company comes with "awesome perks." Employees receive free park admission, discounts and complimentary guest passes.

Universal asks candidates who are interested to visit its careers page or to attend one of the upcoming Universal career fairs.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.