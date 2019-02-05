BOGO Halloween Horror Nights tickets available for limited time only

Guests can now purchase a limited time ticket offer and vacation package for the world’s premier Halloween event – Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, running for a record-breaking 41 nights this fall. Guests can get double the…

ORLANDO, Fla. - It may only be February, but Universal Orlando is already thinking about September with a new, jaw-dropping ticket deal for Halloween Horror Nights.

Guests can now access a limited-time-only offer that allows anyone who purchases a one-night ticket to Halloween Horror Nights to receive a second ticket for another night free. The offer is available now through June 5 and can be purchased online.

When guests order their Halloween Horror Nights Flex Ticket Offer, they are allowed admission to two, nonconsecutive 2019 Halloween Horror Nights event nights from Sunday to Friday for $81.99 per person plus tax.

Universal Orlando is also offering a Halloween Horror Nights hotel and ticket package starting at $145 per person each night based on a party of four. The deal includes a four-night hotel accommodation at the new Endless Summer Resort, four-day park-to-park ticket to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay, 2019 Halloween Horror Nights Flex Sunday-Friday, plus one night free promotional ticket and one-hour early park admission to one Universal Orlando theme park as determined by Universal Orlando.

With the deal, guests can also access select live entertainment venues at CityWalk, complimentary transportation to the theme parks and CityWalk, special access to a Halloween Horror Nights entry gate, and guests can add an RIP tour or The Unmasking the Horror Tour to their vacation package.

Halloween Horror Nights 2019 will run on select dates for a record-breaking 41 nights from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights, visit the event website.

