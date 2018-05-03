Universal Orlando offers buy one, get one free tickets for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. - What's better than a trip to Universal Orlando? How about two for the price of one.

The theme park is offering Florida residents a second day free when they purchase a one-day pass, now through June 27.

The deal is valid for both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and while the two days do not have to be used consecutively, they both must be used no later than June 28.

Proof of Florida residency is required as well as a UPC code from 12 ounce cans of Sprite or Fanta Orange.

One-day, two-park tickets cost $170 for Florida residents. Click here for more information on the deal.

