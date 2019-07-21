Universal Orlando parking garages reopen following search, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parking garages at Universal Orlando were temporarily shut down Saturday night after authorities received a report about a person possibly with a rifle, according to the Orlando Police Department.​

Authorities responded to Universal Orlando at 6000 Universal Blvd. at about 8:38 p.m. regarding a suspicious incident.

Police said a person traveling on I-4 reported seeing a subject with a rifle in the parking garage of Universal Orlando.

Authorities conducted a systematic search of both parking garage structures out of an abundance of caution, police said.

With the assistance of Universal security staff, police searched the parking structures and said they were deemed safe and nothing was found.

Both parking garages were temporarily shut down for everyone's safety while the search was ongoing, police said. Operations at Universal have since returned to normal.

Orlando police officers remained at the scene Saturday night to assist with traffic, police said.

