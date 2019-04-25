University of Alabama license plates for Florida drivers? It could happen

The Florida House on Thursday unanimously approved a bill that would lead to Florida specialty license plates for the University of Alabama, Auburn University and the University of Georgia.

The bill (HB 505), sponsored by Tampa Republicans James Grant and Jackie Toledo, deals with a series of issues related to specialty plates.

While Florida universities have long had specialty plates, the state has not had plates for schools in other parts of the country.

Under the bill, proceeds from sales of the new plates would be required to be used for scholarships for Florida students attending Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.