This Florida college graduate is just 16 years old

TAMPA, Fla. - Graduating from college at 16 doesn't seem like a huge deal to Drew Falkowitz. After all, he was reading before he turned 2 and he took his first high school class at age 9.

On Friday, he became the youngest person to ever graduate from the University of South Florida in Tampa, where he earned a bachelor's degree in cell and molecular biology. He's planning to begin graduate school there in August.

Falkowitz told reporters on Wednesday that even though he was much younger than his peers, he's gotten along with them. He says people in college "care a whole lot less about age."

His mother, Tracy Falkowitz, tells the Tampa Bay Times that USF has been her son's "saving grace," adding that the school has never put limits on him.



