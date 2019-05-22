Results roll in for sales tax vote in Osceola County and Volusia County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Voters in Osceola County and Volusia County went the polls on Tuesday to vote on the whether or not to raise the sales tax.

In Osceola County if voted in the sales tax would be raised by a full penny.

This would make the sales tax go to 8.5 percent.

If voted in this would make the county's tax the highest in the state. Most of the money raised would go to transportation projects.

Unofficial results at 7:41 p.m. show with 35,012 total votes, 67.26 percent are against the one-cent sales tax.

In Volusia County voters are being asked to raise the sales tax by half a cent, this would increase sales tax to seven percent.

Voting for this sales tax was done by mail, voters also had the opportunity to drop off the ball to the supervisor of elections office.

Unofficial results at 9:04 p.m. show 55.3 percent are against the sales tax.

