'Unruly and violent' passenger forces Orlando-bound flight to be diverted

An Orlando-bound Delta flight had to be diverted after a passenger became unruly and violent, according to airline officials.

News9.com in Oklahoma City reported that Derek Maas, 28, of Utah, was arrested on public drunkenness charges.

Officials said Delta Flight 2603 was on its way from Salt Lake City to Orlando on Friday when the pilot was forced to land in Oklahoma City due to a passenger's actions. Crew members restrained the passenger until the plane landed and he was taken into law enforcement custody, airline officials said.

Authorities described the passenger as unruly and violent, but did not provide details about his actions on board the flight. News9.com reported that a flight attendant told police Maas head-butted him after he refused to serve him more alcoholic beverages.

The plane continued to Orlando after leaving Oklahoma City and arrived two hours behind schedule.

There were 187 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 757 aircraft.

