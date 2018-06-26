U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Canaveral fuel spill

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - U.S. Coast Guard officials are investigating after an unconfirmed amount of fuel spilled onto the dock and in the water at Port Canaveral Tuesday morning, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The spill occurred around 9:30 a.m. from the New Constellation tanker, according to Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson with the U.S. Coast Guard.

More News Headlines

[READ: Truck spills restaurant oil onto I-4 in Orlando]

"It is secured and the cleanup is ongoing," Dickinson said.

The U.S. Coast Guard investigates all fuel spills at the port.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.