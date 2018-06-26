News

U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Canaveral fuel spill

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
Photo courtesy of Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - U.S. Coast Guard officials are investigating after an unconfirmed amount of fuel spilled onto the dock and in the water at Port Canaveral Tuesday morning, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The spill occurred around 9:30 a.m. from the New Constellation tanker, according to Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson with the U.S. Coast Guard. 

"It is secured and the cleanup is ongoing," Dickinson said.

The U.S. Coast Guard investigates all fuel spills at the port. 

