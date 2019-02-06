US Navy ships collide during refueling off Florida

MAYPORT, Fla. - Two U.S. Navy ships collided Tuesday during refueling and will receive a full assessment at Naval Station Mayport, according to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46.

According to News 6 partner WJXT-TV, the U.S. Navy said no injuries were reported but the collision did cause minor damges to the USS Leyte Gulf, a guided missile cruiser, and the USNS Robert Peary, a dry cargo ship.

Both ships were conducting a replenishment-at-sea when the sterns touched around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The vessels were able to to safely operate after the collision and there were no reports of flooding, according to a release from the U.S. Navy.

The ships were conducting operations in conjunction with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. Damage will be assessed when the ships pull into port.

U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Military Sealift Command will investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.