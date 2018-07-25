House fire caught on camera in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach house caught on fire early this morning, according to Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Responders got the call from a neighbor around 5:15 a.m., and by the time they arrived to the scene 15 minutes later, the house on Turnbull Bay Road was engulfed in flames, according the report.

"The home is a total loss," said a representative from Volusia County Fire in an email to News 6.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, and officials said it appears the house is for sale.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

