Van catches fire in Collier County after being struck by lightning

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - Florida is known to be the lightning capital of the world, but it's rare to hear of a vehicle being hit by a lightning bolt.

However, Collier County deputies responded to a van on fire Monday afternoon in Golden Gates Estates, following a lightning strike.

Several crews responded to the scene, after the front end of the van was engulfed in flames.

According to a bulletin posted by the American Meteorological Society in 2016, the community of OrangeTree, located between Naples and Immokalee, experienced more lightning strikes than any other place in the United States.

Collier County deputies say no one was injured in the fire.

