Day care buses shot with BB guns in Avalon Park

AVALON PARK, Fla. - Deputies are searching for those responsible after employees at a day care and private preschool found their buses damaged from a BB gun.

Manoj Naik, the owner at Primrose School at Avalon Park, said he came to work Wednesday morning and found BB gun holes in several of the windows and doors of two of the school's buses.

Naik spent much of the morning and day vacuuming out the buses and getting them fixed, and said he's saddened that someone did this in the otherwise quiet neighborhood.

Primrose School serves children between 6 weeks old through pre-K as a day care and private preschool.

Naik said he bought one of the buses less than a month ago. With the help of deputies, Naik is now reviewing surveillance footage to get a better idea of who is behind all this.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

