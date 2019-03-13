Vandalism, burglary reported at Hidden Trails community center in Flagler

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Someone broke into the Hidden Trail Park community center where they poured paint in an office and sprayed foam from a fire extinguisher, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the park Tuesday around 9:15 p.m.

A box of fluorescent lightbulbs was smashed in the men's restroom at the park, leaving the floor covered in glass, the report said.

At the community center, deputies said they found that someone climbed on a paint bucket in order to get inside through a window.

The door that leads to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office room inside the community center was forced open and inside, white paint had been thrown on the walls, a desk, paperwork and a printer, according to the report.

In another room in the community center, a fire extinguisher that had been taken from another part of the building had been sprayed on the floor and the kitchen area. The fire extinguisher was not located.

Deputies said that a microwave and refrigerator in the kitchen were thrown to the ground.

Fingerprints and a footprint that appeared to be from someone wearing Nike Air Force 1 shoes were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

