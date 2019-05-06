Vandals rip DeLand flower pots off foundation

DeLAND, Fla. - DeLand police are investigating a recent incident of vandalism during which city property was damaged.

Police responded to 142 North Woodland Boulevard Sunday around 3 a.m. to find three large cement flower pots had been ripped from their foundation and tipped over.

Police detectives are following leads to identify the culprit responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call DeLand police at 386-626-7400 or submit an anonymous tip at www.delandpd.com.

