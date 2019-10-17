Vatican goes hi-tech with Click To Pray eRosary

Need a rosary when you're on the go? There's an app for that.

The Vatican just released the new product this week as part of its Extraordinary Missionary Month. The Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network launched the Click To Pray eRosary to help anyone pray for peace in the world from anywhere in the globe.

Think of it as an Apple Watch or FitBit, but for prayer.

The interactive, app-driven device is supposed to serve as a tool for learning how to pray the rosary and is part of the PWP's Click To Pray prayer app. It can be worn as a bracelet and is activated by making the sign of a cross.

Creators say users can appreciate the device's design as an ode to the religion's traditional roots and a nod to the future of Catholicism. The eRosary consists of ten consecutive black rosary beads and a smart cross that stores all the technological data connected to the app. When activated, the user could choose which rosary they would like to pray. Thematic rosaries will be updated every year.

To purchase a smart rosary and carry the gospel, visit clicktoprayerosary.com. The device costs around $110 and is available for iOS and Android.

