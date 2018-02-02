VCSO searching for driver who shouted racial slur, threw object at teen

DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Debary on Wednesday, after a teen said someone yelled a racial slur and threw something at him from a moving vehicle.

The victim's mother told deputies her son had just gotten off the bus after school from University High School. She said her son was approached by an older model white pickup truck. Someone inside the truck yelled a racial slur directed at the student, then threw either a cup or can of soda in his direction.

The victim said thankfully he was able to avoid being struck by the object thrown at him from the moving vehicle.

Parents in Debary expressed their concerns on Thursday.

“Frustration, irritation, I would say," parent Jamie Smith said. “That blows my mind that that would happen. Seriously. I have kids, so it’s very disheartening.”

The Sheriff's Office said deputies searched the area for the truck, but couldn't find it.

"If I would have seen something like that, I probably would have followed the guy and called 911 while I was following him, put a stop to it," parent Joe Anthon said.

When News 6 contacted Volusia Public Schools about the incident, their representative said the district wasn't aware of the incident and are looking into it.

