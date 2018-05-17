Vehicle catches fire after striking deer on SR 528, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle caught fire after striking a deer Wednesday evening on State Road 528, officials said.

The vehicle caught fire in the eastbound lanes of SR 528 near mile marker 32, east of State Road 520.

Troopers said the driver of a Charger struck and killed the deer. The driver was not injured.

All eastbound lanes of SR 528 were blocked because of the vehicle fire, officials said. Only the left lane was blocked Wednesday night.

