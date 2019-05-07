Vehicle crashes into Ocoee convenience store

A vehicle crashed into a convenience store Tuesday in Ocoee.

Video from the scene showed the front of a silver SUV crashed through T's Lotto and Food Mart on east Silver Star Road around noon. The vehicle has since been removed and towed from the scene.

The driver suffered a medical condition right before the crash, according to Ocoee police.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle was temporarily trapped, and they helped him get out of the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The owner of the convenience store, who was inside at the time of the crash, also suffered minor injuries during the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

