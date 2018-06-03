Vehicle crashes into toll plaza on Florida turnpike, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle crashed into a toll plaza on the Florida turnpike northbound at mile marker 236 near Saint Cloud, officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said. Officials said the four occupants of the car were transported to local hospitals with serious to possibly critical injuries.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. They said the vehicle struck a barrier that protected the toll booth, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

A Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera showed two helicopters landing and four rescue units at the scene.

Officials said two northbound toll lanes were open as of 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for further updates.

