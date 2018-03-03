Vehicle found in retention pond, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A vehicle was found in a retention pond Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was spotted by Orange County Chase.

Police units responded to the retention pond in front of Orlando Harley (West) about the submerged vehicle, police said.

The Orlando Fire Department's dive team cleared the vehicle. Police said no one was in the vehicle and it was not reported stolen.

All units are cleared from the scene, police said.

