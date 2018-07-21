Vehicle narrowly misses hitting home after hit-and-run crash in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a crash Friday afternoon.

Dylan Hough said he was hit by a vehicle after it failed to stop at a stop sign on Hawthorne Avenue.

"We flipped out. He got out of his car and ran away, and now, here I am in a totaled truck," Hough said. "Our cars both spun, his car spun all the way over and almost ran into those people's house, and mine landed right here."

The vehicle came just inches from hitting the house.

"I saw him get out of his truck, so I thought the same thing to get out of my truck, and then I go there to possibly talk to him and the next thing I know, he's running down the street," Hough said.

Hough said the owners of the home heard the man yelling as he ran away.

"People said, 'He's got blood all over his face,' saying, 'Oh, I can't go to jail, I can't go to jail,' and that's the last we saw of him," Hough said.

This isn't the first time a crash has occurred near the intersection because of a driver running a stop sign. In May 2017, a crash sent a 59-year-old woman to a trauma center after a driver failed to stop.

Investigators involved with that crash said the three people inside the vehicle also took off running from the scene.

