Vehicle runs through apartment building after hopping curb

OCALA, Fla. - A vehicle slammed into an apartment building and destroyed one of the units after hitting a curb, a tree and a fence Sunday night, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

First responders said they arrived at Laurel Park Apartments shortly after 11 p.m. and found a red Ford Explorer inside the unit, but the driver had already left the scene. The residents were not injured.

The driver, who fled on foot, has not been located, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The unit was deemed uninhabitable after a wrecker removed the vehicle, according to a news release. The crash caused approximately $21,000 worth of damage.

The incident is under investigation.

