Vehicle slams into motorcyclist, driver runs from scene, Orlando officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist critically injured Tuesday night.

Officials said a vehicle struck the motorcyclist at Ivey Lane and Gore Street, and that the driver of the vehicle got out and ran from the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Cypress Street, and northbound traffic was diverted at Piedmont Street.

