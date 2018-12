OCALA, Fla. - A vehicle struck two people in Ocala Wednesday afternoon, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Officials said the incident happened on Northeast 36th Avenue at about 1:05 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, two victims were on the ground. Both were transported to Florida Hospital as a precaution.

Details about how the incident happened or the extent of the injuries were not immediately available.

