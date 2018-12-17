Vehicles, trees shot up at DeLand Police Department

DeLAND, Fla. - Someone "emptied a whole clip of ammunition" Sunday at the DeLand Police Department, striking an agency van and a K-9 vehicle.

The shooting, which happened around 2:30 a.m., was discovered about eight hours later, according to police.

A DeLand police report said an officer was assigned to fix a flat tire around 10 a.m. and noticed bullet holes in the Police Athletic League van.

Police said the bullet entered the van below one of the the rear door windows and traveled through four rows of bench seats before lodging into the back of the driver's side seat.

A K-9 vehicle was also struck, and the paint on a crime scene van was also chipped off, police said. Two trees near the parking lot were also struck by bullets, according to police.

A resident at an apartment complex across the street said he heard the shots

"It sounded like someone emptied a whole clip of ammunition," he said.

DeLand Police Chief J.D. Umberger classified the shooting as random, saying he has no idea who opened fire on the station.

"If anyone hears gunshots, please call the police," Umberger said.

No other details have been released.

