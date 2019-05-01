Venezuelan-Americans in Orlando protest Maduro regime

ORLANDO, Fla. - About 1,000 Venezuelan-Americans protested in Orlando on Tuesday evening, calling for an end of the Maduro regime.

Nora Early told News 6 that she lost contact with her family in Venezuela, adding that at this point they don't have access to basic necessities in the country.

"No electricity, no water, I mean, how can anybody live with that?" Earl said. "If we don't get this regime out, I'm telling you, it's going to be pretty bad."

Others addressed concern about access to medical treatment.

"I talked to my brother and he's in a very difficult situation because he needs medical attention right now," said Kilsy Vargas.

On Tuesday, opposition leader Juan Guaido took to the streets in what he calls a final push to take over the regime led by President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday that peace was the goal, but "all options are on the table."

Sen. Rick Scott called into Tuesday night's protest, vowing support for Guaido.

"Think about those families that are suffering. Think about those families that a dying and think about the people that lost their lives today. It has to not be in vein. It has to be for freedom and liberty," Scott told the crowd.

With the treat of military intervention by the United States looming, protesters in Orlando said that something must be done.

"That's always something that we can be afraid of, but it's even worse not doing anything," Vargas said.

Both the United States and Brazil, which borders Venezuela to the south, support Guaido as the country's interim president.

The United Nations has said it's working with both Maduro and Guaido to keep peace, saying any country involved should use maximum restraint when it comes to military force.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.