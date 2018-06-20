This venomous caterpillar can cause major pain

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida teen was rushed to a hospital after being pricked by a venomous caterpillar.

Logan Pergola said he was doing volunteer work north of Tampa when he felt a sharp pain in his arm.

Pergola's mother rushed him -- and the caterpillar -- to a Pasco County emergency room.

The teen said doctors told him the asp caterpillar, also known as a puss or southern flannel moth caterpillar, can be dangerous and are commonly found near oak trees.

Pergola said his hand went numb just before doctors used painkillers and allergy medication to treat him.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.