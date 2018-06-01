Veteran, bicyclist 'left for dead' in apparent Kissimmee hit-and-run, homeowner says

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A homeowner showed News 6 a video of an apparent hit-and-run on a Kissimmee street that took place Wednesday night.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said their investigators responded to the scene of the crash.

Mayra Hill said her home surveillance video captured the images at about 10:15 p.m. In the video, a SUV is seen turning right on Royal Palm Drive from Buenaventura Boulevard. Moments after, the SUV is seen striking a man on a bicycle.

​"A person that served our country, (left) to die in the street by somebody -- that's just careless," Hill said. "I gave him a napkin. I was very nervous because he was bleeding everywhere. I asked his name. I can't remember it. He was 59 (and) a veteran."

A passerby is also seen stopping at the scene to help the man, but Hill said that the driver who hit him sped away.

"(It was a) very nice man that got hurt right here and was left for dead," Hill said.

In April 2017, Hill's cameras captured another hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old Christopher Morgan, who was on his motorcycle.

Hill and other neighbors said Thursday that vehicles in the area travel faster than the posted 30 mph speed limit on Royal Palm Drive.

The neighbors said they want to get results by adding a speed bump to slow down drivers. Hill said that county officials told her the homeowners would have to pay the $1,500 cost for the speed bump.

In the meantime, she said she's thankful for her surveillance cameras.

"It's a good thing to have to protect us, and we are protecting the public because I have been able to notify the police about other people breaking the law," Hill said.

The FHP said the victim in this case was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

