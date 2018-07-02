Veteran helps mold children into All Stars

ORLANDO, Fla. - Raymond Crump works for All Stars, and he could not be more grateful for his day-to-day responsibilities.

"I have one of the best jobs in town. I can't put it any other way," Crump said about his job with the city of Orlando After School All Stars, a program developed to keep children safe and help them strive in all aspects of their life.

Crump's journey spans more than two decades, and he's impacted the lives of hundreds of children.

"In the city of Orlando, I get the opportunity to actually work with middle-school kids," Crump said.

The nationwide program was founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2002.

Crump said his job fits what he was looking for after retiring from the U.S. Air Force.

"Bottom line is trying to make (the children) productive citizens. That's all we want," he said. "That's the same thing that the Air Force wants."

Crump said his time in the Air Force helped him mentor young kids and guide them through their teenage years.

"We talk about how to go to college, how to get into college, how to stay in college," he said. "The amazing part about it is they're coming back and they want to be counselors, too, while they're going to college."

For Crump, a father and grandfather, the most gratifying part of his job is witnessing the difference he's made.

"I'm happy to see that they succeeded, going to college, and that's what makes it all worth this while," he said.



