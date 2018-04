MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A person was injured Tuesday morning at a business on Merritt Island, officials said.

Brevard County Rescue was called about 7:45 a.m. to 100 block Imperial Street.

Workers said the man was hit by a clamp from a piece of equipment. The worker was conscious, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No other details have been released.

