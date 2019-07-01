Victim carjacked after being bumped by car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A victim was carjacked after being by bumped by another car in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said this happened near the intersection of Granada Drive and Roxbury Road around 5:55 p.m. Monday.

The victim got out of the car to check out the damage after being hit by the other car, the victim told investigators.

Investigators said someone got in got in the victim’s car and drove away.

At this time the whereabouts, of the car and the suspect is not known at this time.



