Man found shot in car in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A man was found shot inside a car early Monday in Volusia County, deputies said.

The victim was found around 3:30 a.m. near Alexander Avenue in Deltona.

Volusia County sheriff's deputies said shots were fired from one vehicle into another. It's not known where the shooting took place.

The victim was conscious and taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

A resident said the shooting woke him up.

"I'm really nervous," said Rick Bowling, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1984.

A description of the shooter is not known.

We are in Deltona this morning where deputies say a person was shot inside a car near Alexander Avenue. They tell us the victim was conscious and was taken to the hospital. I’ll have another live update at 6:30 am @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/saW0iSAfQj — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) August 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.