Victim struck by two cars in Apopka is identified

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police identified Delfino Vasquez, 59, as the pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Park Avenue and East Nightingale Street around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Vasquez was in the center turn lane waiting to cross North Park Avenue when a car hit him and sent him into the path of another vehicle that struck him, police said.

Vasquez's nephew, Geovanni Maldonado, said he was in disbelief when he heard his uncle died.

"We were just sitting at the restaurant eating and stuff. He left and then 30 minutes later they called me and said your uncle is dead. I said he can't be dead, we just had dinner together," Maldonado said.

Maldonado said he knew the intersection was dangerous but never imagined it would claim the life of his uncle, who was just running an errand.

"The laundromat right is across the street, he went to put the clothes in there, then came back to the house. When he went to pick it up on his way back the tragedy happened," Maldonado said.

Vasquez died at the crash scene. Vasquez' s son, Daniel Vasquez, said he wants to see safety changes made to the intersection before there is another deadly crash.

"We definitely need a light, maybe a street light or something saying slow down, we need more precautions," Daniel Vasquez said.

Apopka police issued a statement to News 6:

"The City is currently working with Duke Energy to make street lighting improvements to Park Avenue. The design phase is funded in this fiscal year budget in order to realign the roads and place a traffic light at the intersection of Park Avenue and Sandpiper. It is anticipated that the light will be installed in the FY20/21 budget."

This pedestrian crash was initially investigated as a possible hit-and-run but police later determined both vehicles that hit Vasquez stayed on the scene.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.