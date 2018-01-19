Victim in Osceola murder-for-hire plot to be remembered at service

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Family and friends will gather Friday to remember a Kissimmee mother killed after deputies say she was mistaken for someone else in a murder-for-hire plot.

A funeral service will be held for Janice Zengotita-Torres at the San Juan Funeral Home in Kissimmee.

Osceola County deputies say Zengotita-Torres was abducted earlier this month before being suffocated. Her body was then dumped in Ormond Beach.

Deputies say three suspects were behind the plot, with Ishnar Lopez Ramos hiring Alexis Ramos Riveria and Glorianmarie Quinones Montes to kill a romantic rival. However, they mistook Zengotita-Torres for the intended target, police say.

All three suspects are charged with first-degree murder. They are currently being held in jail without bond.

