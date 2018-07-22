Fallen tree strikes 2 people in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Two people were injured when a tree fell on them in Ormond Beach on Sunday, police said.

Ormond Beach Police Department officials said the two people were moving furniture at 60 Arroyo Parkway when a tree fell on them during a thunderstorm.

Police said James Allen, 56, was taken by ambulance to Halifax Hospital for his injuries.

The other victim suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, police said.

Allen’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

