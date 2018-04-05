Victim of serial Orange County criminal urges police to find suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The first victim in what police are calling a string of carjackings and robberies is urging law enforcement officials to catch the perpetrator before he strikes again.

Ray Davis works at the Dunkin' Donuts on North Orange Avenue in Orlando. He is keeping busy at work after he was attacked by a robber Saturday evening.

"(He needs to) stop doing it," Davis said. "I don't know what he has to prove, he's not even struggling, he's just doing it until somebody catches him."

The attack against Davis became the first of many, according to area police.

Less than 24 hours later, Winter Garden police said the same suspect shot a man at a drive-up ATM and then carjacked a man nearby.

[READ: Man shot at drive-up ATM in Winter Garden, police say]

A short time later, he held a CVS cashier at gunpoint while he emptied the drawer, according to police.

Then on Wednesday, detectives said surveillance video showed the same man robbing a Walgreens, right after he carjacked a woman outside Petco on East Colonial Drive.

"I was walking from the cleaners and saw the guy pull up and put the gun to the woman's face," witness Greg Ewing said.

Like many we spoke with, Ewing fears what this suspect could do next.

"Get this guy right here before it escalates to something really serious and he kills somebody," he said.

If you have any information about who the suspect is or his whereabouts, you're asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

[INTERACTIVE: See a timeline of the man's crime spree below.]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.