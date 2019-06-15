Victim shot in Lake County over social media argument

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a victim was shot in a home on the 31000 block of County Road 437 in Sorrento over an argument on social media.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators responded to the scene around 7:35 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said the investigation shows the shooter showed up at the victim's home due to an argument on social media.

Investigators said that person then shot the victim.

The victim was transported to an Orlando-area hospital.

The names of the victim and the shooter have not been released at this time.

