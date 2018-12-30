Victim shows up at hospital after shooting, confrontation in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man showed up at an Orlando hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Officials with the Orlando Police Department said officers were called to the area of the 700 block of Delaney Avenue around 3 p.m. in reference to shots being heard and a man saying he had been shot.

Police said the man was gone when they arrived at the scene but later showed up at an area hospital.

Witnesses reported the shooting took place in a parking lot at 200 Agnes Court, where they saw a man running from the area following a shooting. They added that the man was then confronted by other men in a silver, 2018, four-door Honda.

After the subsequent confrontation, in which no shots were fired, the victim and the vehicle left the area, according to witnesses.

Police said the man driving the Honda was accompanied by at least one other man.

Officials said the victim is undergoing medical treatment for his injuries, but his condition was not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.