Victim stabbed in face at downtown Orlando club, police say

Incident might be drug-related

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor
Kat Wilcox/Pexels

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person was stabbed in the face during a possible drug-related interaction at a club downtown, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the person was stabbed around 1 a.m. at Bar B on Central Boulevard.

A friend of the victim tried to intervene and was stabbed in the ankle during the process, according to authorities.

Officials said the incident might have been drug-related, but didn't provide further details.

Both victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The person who was stabbed in the face suffered serious lacerations but will survive.

