Victim who died in shooting, three-vehicle crash identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver whose shooting resulted in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday has been identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Bryant. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the car's passenger as Robert Ashe IV, 26, who is not suspected in the shooting but was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Bryant's black Jeep SUV and a white Nissan Altima were driving on Challenger Parkway, near Alafaya Trail and the University of Central Florida, around 1 p.m.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two vehicles, but it is unclear if the shots were coming from both or only only vehicle, according to officials.

Bryant was shot in the confrontation, which led to the Jeep traveling over the median and crashing into two vehicles, one of them head-on according to the crash report. Deputies said the Altima drove away, south down Alafaya Trail.

The report states that none of the people in the other cars involved in the crash were injured. Deputies said Bryant was transported with gunshot wounds to Florida Hospital East, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said Ashe was not injured, and was detained as he ran from the scene. Authorities said Ashe is cooperating, and they hope he will provide insight into how the shooting began.

OCSO deputies are still searching for the Nissan Altima. It is expected to have bullet holes in the sides of the car, and deputies said its occupants are believed to be armed and dangerous.

UCF police officers said they were stationed at campus entrances to make sure the Altima does not enter.

Authorities said anyone who sees the Altima should call 911 immediately.

